Udderly brilliant by firefighters who rescue cow by Peterborough river

There is moo to the job of being a firefighter than you think.
We all know our brave firefighters tackle life-threatening fires across the county, but those on call on Sunday were faced with a different challenge after being sent shortly after midday to rescue a cow which had become stuck in the mud near Old Knarr Fen Drove, Thorney.
The animal had gone loose and taken itself down by the river before getting itself in trouble.
A winch and strops were used to help get the calf out, before it was left in the care of the farmer and a vet.