On March 23 2020, Boris Johnson made an announcement to all residents across the country, telling them to stay at home, and not to meet with other households unless it was necessary.

He said; “The coronavirus is the biggest threat this country has faced for decades – and this country is not alone.

“All over the world we are seeing the devastating impact of this invisible killer.

“And so tonight I want to update you on the latest steps we are taking to fight the disease and what you can do to help.”

He added: “From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction - you must stay at home.

“Because the critical thing we must do is stop the disease spreading between households.”

Two years - and multiple COVID variants, restrictions and vaccines - cases are back on the rise again in Peterborough.

The number of cases recorded in the city has now increased for 17 consecutive days (up to and including March 17). There were 1,523 cases recorded in the city in the seven days up to March 17 - an increase of 320 compared to the previous week.

The city’s case rate now stands at 751.6 cases per 100,000 people. The UK rate is 850.5.

The number of people in hospital in the region has also started to increase again.

On March 15 there were 97 COVID patients in hospitals run by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust - which includes Peterborough City Hospital. Less than two weeks before that, on March 6, there were just 29.

Up to March 21, there have been three COVID deaths (within 28 days of a positive test) in Peterborough during March.

1. Orton West and Castor 108 cases (+53 compared to the previous week) Rate: 1,274.8 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Hampton Vale 108 cases (+33 compared to the previous week) Rate: 916.5 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Hargate and Orton Longueville 96 cases (+9 compared to the previous week) Rate: 974.5 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Stanground 92 cases (+8 compared to the previous week) Rate: 773.4 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales