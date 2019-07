Firefighters put out at a blaze at Orton Mere last night (Sunday).

A crew from Dogsthorpe was called out at 9.44pm to Orton Mere, coming off Oundle Road.

On arrival the firefighters discovered two tonnes of hay bales on fire.

They extinguished the flames before returning to their stations by 12.10am on the Monday.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said the fire was started accidentally.