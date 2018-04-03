Two tenants agree leases on landmark offices in Peterborough

Have your say

Two companies have completed moves to a landmark office building in Peterborough.

The businesses have agreed lengthy leases on offices at the newly revamped Stuart House, in City Road.

Frontline, which sells magazines through 55,000 retailers in the UK and Ireland, has agreed a new 10-year lease for 11,727 sq ft on the first floor of the three storey building.

In addition, Marsh Corporate Services has signed a new five-year lease for part of the third floor, which totals 1,890 sq ft.

The lease agreements were overseen by commercial agents Savills and Barker Storey Matthews, which were acting on behalf of owners CEG.

William Rose, director at Savills Peterborough, said: “The deals are testament to the strength of the building following the large investment the landlord has made, including new gym and café facilities alongside the refurbished reception space.

“We’ve already received a number of enquiries from occupiers interested in the remaining space and discussions are ongoing.”

Frontline was advised by Thornham Advisory and Bluefin Insurance Services was advised by Spring 4.