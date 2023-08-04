Two Scouts from Peterborough arrived at Heathrow Airport to begin their journey to South Korea for the 25th World Scout Jamboree.

Scouts from 158 countries around the world come together once every four years to promote unity, community and togetherness.

This year the event will be hosted in Saemangeum, South Korea and is the second time in the country has hosted the event, the 17th World Scout Jamboree was held in the country in 1991.

36 Scouts and 4 Leaders at the Airport ready to fly to South Korea

Anya Dennis (Unit 18), age 16, from Peterborough, said “I’ve just finished my GCSE’s and I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate this new chapter I’ll be beginning. I’m most excited about getting to speak with young people my age from all across the globe and learning about new cultures and creating lifelong friendships.”

Iz Davies (Unit 18), age 16, from Peterborough, said “I can’t wait to get there and immerse myself in all the different cultures! I’ve been practicing my Korean so hopefully it’ll pay off once I arrive. It is my first time in Asia, and to be doing it will Scouts makes it even more special.”

The Scouts will learn skills new skills, experience new cultures, and make international bonds with fellow scouts who may not share the same mother tongue but hold the same values as one another.

The Scouts heading to the Jamboree will also have the amazing opportunity of exploring Seoul for three days and also visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) – where they will see the original demarcation line between North Korea and South Korea at the end of World War II.

The lucky Scouts from Peterborough and 4,500 others from across the UK, will join over 45,000 others from almost every country in the world this year.

Many Scouts spend years looking forward to this event as only Scouts ages 14 to 17 are eligible to apply for the Jamboree.

Participants are selected two years ahead of the event so the Scouts can focus on their fundraising skills to fund their trip.