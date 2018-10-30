Two Peterborough slimmers shed nearly 18 stone to reach semi-finals of competition

Two Peterborough slimmers shed nearly 18 stone between them to reach the semi-finals of a UK and Ireland competition.

Lucie Hadley (21) and Sammie Todd (51) were two of just 44 women to win a place at the semi-finals of Slimming World’s Woman of the Year 2018 competition after losing an impressive 17st 12.5lbs between them.

Sammie before and after she joined Slimming World

They were congratulated for their achievements by Jamie Lomas from Hollyoaks, who is also known for his roles in EastEnders and Coronation Street.

Lucie, who slimmed from 19st 3lbs to 9st 1.5lbs, made it to the semi-finals after members of her Paston & Gunthorpe group voted for her to be their representative.

She said: “Before I found Slimming World everything just felt like such a struggle. Simple tasks would become massive chores because I’d get out of breath so easily, and having so much weight to lose just felt like a huge battle.

“After I joined Slimming World it was as though my eyes were completely opened and I found a new way of eating that easily fit around my life. What made it even easier was that I could still enjoy the same meals as my friends and family. Old favourites like burgers, chips, lasagne and roast dinners were all still on the menu, I just prepared and cooked them differently.”

Lucy and Sammie with Jamie Lomas

Sammie, who slimmed from 18st 11lbs to 11st at the Bretton group, said: “The changes I’ve made were so simple – little things like switching white bread for wholemeal and using low-calorie cooking spray instead of lots of oil. I noticed a big change on the scales though.

“I picked up loads of tips in my Slimming World group too. Everyone is full of ideas and advice, and their support really helped me to believe in myself and my ability to make a change. I honestly don’t think I could have done it without them!

“Losing weight has encouraged me to think about how active I am too, so I’ve taken up walking. I walk 3km every day now and I always take the stairs instead of the lift. Slimming World has completely changed my life.”

Jamie couldn’t believe Lucie and Sammie’s transformation. He said: “I think they look absolutely fantastic, they’ve done amazingly well to change their lives around like that. They seem so full of confidence now and that’s really great to see. It’s a reminder that you can do anything you want if you set your mind to it.”

Alison Morrell, who runs the Paston & Gunthorpe group that Lucie attends, said: “Lucie is a wonderful asset to our group. Her remarkable transformation has inspired so many of her fellow slimmers, so we feel very lucky to have her. The change on the outside is plain to see, yet she has changed so much on the inside, too. These days she’s ready to take on whatever challenges life throws at her and we couldn’t be prouder of her.”

Sammie’s group in Bretton is run by Mike Jarvis who said: “It’s a privilege to have Sammie in our group. Not only has she done fantastically well herself, but she is so supportive of what she affectionately calls her Slimming World family. She has so many fabulous ideas and tips to share that inspire us all every week.”

Although both Lucie and Sammie made the top 10, unfortunately neither was the overall winner of the competition. Slimming World’s Woman of the Year 2018 will be announced in November.

Alison holds her group at the Paston and Gunthorpe Community Centre. She can be reached on 07851 426886. Mike’s group is at the Copeland Community Centre. He can be contacted on 07774 868859.

Mike is also team developer for Peterborough. Past or present Slimming World members can call him for more information on opportunities that are current available in the Peterborough area.