Two people taken to hospital after serious A141 crash

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash which closed the A141 yesterday (Sunday).

The emergency services were called out shortly before midday to the three vehicle collision in March, with the road being closed in both directions near the A47.

Two people were taken to hospital by ambulance

Firefighters rescued one person from a vehicle, with two people needing to be taken to Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance for further care.

Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The road reopened a couple of hours later after recovery of the vehicles had taken place.

RELATED: A141 closed after serious collision