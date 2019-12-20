Two people taken to hospital after driver ‘suffers medical episode’ and crashes through Stamford wine bar

Two people taken to hospital after a car dramatically crashed through a wine bar in Stamford.

A Peugeot smashed into Twelve All Saints at around 8pm last night (Thursday), with the driver believed to have been suffered a medical episode.

Ambulance news

RELATED: Car crashes through bar in Stamford

Both the driver, a man in his 70s, and a woman pedestrian, were injured and taken to hospital, although neither are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police, ambulance, an air ambulance and fire crews were all called to the scene, with a person reportedly being trapped under the car which led to members of the public helping them escape.

A Lincolnshire Police spokeswoman said: “We attended a report of a collision involving a Peugeot 2008 which was in collision with a bar window in All Saints Place in Stamford at 8.02pm on Thursday, December 19.

!A woman pedestrian received injuries, not believed to be life-threatening, and was taken to hospital where she remains. The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, received minor injuries and was also taken to hospital. We believe the driver may have had a medical episode.

“There have been no arrests.

“Anyone with any information can call 101, quoting incident 421 of December 20.”

A spokesman for the East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 8.01pm on December 19 to All Saints Place in Stamford. The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision.

“We sent a paramedic in a fast response car, an air ambulance, two LIVES community first responders and three road ambulances. One patient was taken to Peterborough City Hospital via road ambulance.”