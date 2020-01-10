Two people taken to hospital after car crashes into tree in Peterborough

Two people were taken to hospital after a car crashed into a tree in Lincoln Road in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

The emergency services were called shortly after 2am.

The emergency services in Lincoln Road. Photo: Mohsin

The East of England Ambulance Service said: “The incident was attended by three ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle and an air ambulance. One patient was conveyed to Peterborough City Hospital and one to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by land ambulance.”

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “Emergency services attended and officers remained at the scene to assist while a recovery took place.”

No information has been provided on the severity of the injuries.