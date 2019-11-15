Two people in critical condition after fatal minibus crash which killed woman in her 80s

Two people are in a critical condition in hospital after a fatal collision involving a minibus.

A total of 18 passengers from the minibus, all aged between 60 and 80, were taken to hospital last night (Thursday) after the white Mercedes minibus and a black Volkswagen Golf crashed on the B1040 Somersham Road, at its junction with Bluntisham Heath Road, in Huntingdon.

The B1040 in Huntingdon the morning after the crash. Photo: Terry Harris

The emergency services attended, but despite their best efforts a woman in her 80s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cambridgeshire police have said this afternoon: “Two people from the minibus are in a critical condition and a further 10 people remain in hospital with serious injuries, including the driver of the Volkswagen – a man in his 70s.”

Ten ambulances, 20 firefighters, the East Anglian Air Ambulance and a hazard response team all rushed to the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information, is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101 quoting incident number 365 of November 15 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

