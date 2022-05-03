Two people were cut from their vehicles by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue crews after a three-way collision.
On Saturday, April 30, the A47 (The Causeway) was closed between Eye Green and Thorney because of a crash.
The road was closed just before 3:15pm and lasted several hours.
The county’s fire and rescue service has confirmed that it was called to attend the incident, which involved three vehicles and seven people.
Two people had to be rescued from their vehicles and required treatment from the ambulance service.
A Cambs Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On Saturday at 3.12pm, one crew from Dogsthorpe and one crew from Stanground were called to a road traffic collision on The Causeway, Thorney.
“Crews arrived to find a collision involving three vehicles, with seven casualties involved.
“Firefighters used specialist equipment to release two casualties from their vehicles, who were left in the care of the ambulance service.”