TV’s Jorgie Porter to star in Fame The Musical in Peterborough

The critically acclaimed Fame the Musical, starring TV star Jorgie Porter and theatre favourite Keith Jack, will light up the sky in Peterborough as it visits the New Theatre in its 30th Anniversary UK

Tour later this year (November 25-30).

Based on the 1980 phenomenal pop culture film, Fame – The Musical is the international smash-hit

A scene from Fame The Musical Tour @ Palace Theatre, Manchester.

sensation following the lives of students at New York’s High School For The Performing Arts as they navigate their way through the highs and lows, the romances and the heartbreaks and the ultimate elation of life. This bittersweet but uplifting triumph of a show explores the issues that confront many young people today: prejudice, identity, pride, literacy, sexuality, substance abuse and perseverance.

Keith Jack, playing Nick Piazza, is best-known as runner-up on BBC1’s Any Dream Will Do. His extensive theatre credits include: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (UK tour).

Jorgie Porter, playing Iris Kelly, is best known for her role as Theresa McQueen in the Channel 4 drama serial Hollyoaks, which won her nominations for Best Serial Drama Performance at the National Television

Awards and Best Newcomer at the British Soap Awards.

Keith Jack, who will appear in Fame The Musical at Peterborough New Theatre.

She played the role of Miss Croft in BBC1’s highly acclaimed remake of Are You Being Served, made it to the final on the seventh series of Dancing On Ice on ITV and featured on A Celebrity...

Get Me Out Of Here!

The UK tour is presented by Selladoor Productions – and Selladoor Venues becomes the operator of the Peterborough New Theatre in Broadway in September and already has hit shows Avenue Q and Madagascar The Musical lined up for the Autumn/Winter season.

Tickets for Fame go on sale from Monday (24th).

Go to www.newtheatre-peterborough.com for more information.