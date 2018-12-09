Trust takes over running of leisure services

The new 15 year contract to run four leisure services in Fenland began on Tuesday.

Not-for-profit trust Freedom Leisure will manage the Chatteris, George Campbell (March), Hudson (Wisbech) and Manor (Whittlesey) leisure centres.

Senior staff at the new provider met with Cllr Mark Buckton, portfolio holder for leisure and young people at Fenland District Council, at the George Campbell to mark the contract.

Cllr Buckton said: “This new partnership will not only secure the future of our four leisure centres, it will also bring much needed investment in our facilities and secures concessions and services for vulnerable groups who already enjoy the facilities.” The council said investment of £1.1 million is due to be ploughed in, delivering many improvements.