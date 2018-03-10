Trio receive top award

Three local businessmen who have helped raise more than £30,000 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance received surprise awards.

Simon Fitton, Abdul Bashir and Mark Crofts were presented with The Paul Harris Fellow from the Peterborough Minster Rotary Club. The award, which the trio did not know they were going to receive, is the highest award given by Rotary.

Alan Eldred, president of the Peterborough Minster Rotary Club, handed over the awards at Peterborough Milton Golf Club.

The rotary club is now holding a charity golf day on Thursday, April 26, at Elton Furze Golf Club in Bullock Road, Haddon. All proceeds will go to East Anglian Air Ambulance and Rotary charities.