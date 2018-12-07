Tributes to ‘full of life’ biker killed by driver of stolen car in Bretton Way, Peterborough

Have your say

The family of a motorcyclist killed in Bretton Way by the driver of a stolen car have paid tribute to him after his killer was sentenced today.

Grandfather Michael Howard (42) died on August 22 this year after being hit by a Saab driven by Neville Smith (22) of Elms Road, Harrow.

Michael Howard

Smith had stolen the car from a dealership in Saville Road, Westwood, before stealing number plates from a Jeep in Thorney. He then filled the car up at a petrol station in Market Deeping but left without paying.

Smith hit Michael later that day after cutting across incoming traffic, before abandoning the car and fleeing into nearby woods.

He was sentenced today (December 7) at Peterborough Crown Court to six years and four months in prison for death by dangerous driving.

At court today were Michael’s dad Alan Howard, mum Maggie Stimson and sister Ann Kidd as well as fellow bikers.

Neville Smith

Dad Alan said: “He was a good kid and had his own way of doing things. You should see all the emails we got afterwards - they came from all over the country.

Ann said: “Friends described him being full of life. He loved his motorbike.

“The one thing that stood out is how supportive the biker community have been. They have been amazing. They really do look out for each other.”

Ann said Michael’s death had been “devastating” for the family.

She added: “Every time I call my mum she cries.

“When you have a sibling you always have someone.”

Maggie said: “You do not expect to bury your son.”

The family will be joining in the annual teddy bear ride to Peterborough City Hospital on Sunday which Michael was due to take part in.

Every year bikers donate teddies to children staying at the hospital over Christmas.

Money from Michael’s funeral will go towards the donations.

Michael was born and raised in Outwell. He had recently moved to Peterborough from Wales to be with his girlfriend.

Biker friends present in court said Michael was part of loads of groups and was a regular at The Coffee Tree Xperience in Guyhirn, which was where he was going to when he was fatally hit.

He also enjoyed biking to Hunstanton and attended the funerals of other bikers.

