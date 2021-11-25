Tributes to Cambridgehire father of two who died a month after being struck by a car

Jake Hemmaway

Jake Hemmaway, 24, was on foot when the collision with a Jaguar XE took place at about 6.30am on 26 October on the A1198 near St Ives.

Mr Hemmaway, of Sealey’s Lane, Parson Drove, Wisbech, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where he died on Monday (22 November).

The driver of the Jaguar, a 56-year-old man, remained at the scene. No arrests have been made.

In a statement Mr Hemmaway’s family said: “Jake was an amazing loving son, grandson, nephew and daddy of two. He was much loved by all and will be deeply missed.

“Jake was also a fun-loving character with a close circle of true friends, affectionately known as ‘The Reprobates’, who all have a true love of cars and each other.”