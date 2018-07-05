Tributes paid to much loved colleague who drowned in lake near Peterborough

Tributes have been paid to a much loved happy man who drowned in lakes near Peterborough at the weekend.

Aivaras Budvytis died when he got into difficulties at Crown Lakes at Farcet on Saturday.

A large search operation was carried out, but the body of Aivaras, from Lithuania, was found the following day.

Aivaras worked at a food factory having been employed by recruitment specialists Barker Ross - and colleagues have been donating to a fundraising appeal, so his funeral can be held in Lithuania and he can be buried next to his parents.

Orinta Noraite, Barker Ross Account Manger paid tribute to him, and said; "The first time I met Aivaras Budvytis in Barker Ross office I thoughts that he was so positive and enthusiastic.

"Aivaras worked over a year with us and I do not remember even a day him without a smile or joking, even if he was not having a good day.

"Everybody loved him as he was so helpful, friendly and funny person onsite. In the office he was very polite and always smiling no matter what.

"I always was proud to know Aivaras and to say that he was one of the best workers which I had the pleasure to meet. He was very reliable and helpful in any situation.

Orinta said Aivaras was 'deeply in love' with his girlfriend, and the fundraising campaign was helping her during the difficult time.

Orinta said: "For all the love and respect lots of people started to donate for Aivaras funeral, which was a massive help to his girlfriend.

"It is such a shame and sadness to lose Aivaras for a numerous reasons. We all hoping that he will be in peace he will always be remembered with love!"

Following the tragic incident, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue warned others about the dangers of open water.

Group Commander Kevin Napier, head of community fire safety at Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “In Cambridgeshire we tend to see increase water rescues in summer months, when temperatures are at their highest due to people entering water to cool down. We also tend to see a spike during winter, which can be the result of people getting into difficulties on ice, due to rescuing pets, for example.

“There are many hidden dangers beneath the surface in rivers and open water, so our advice around water safety is always to take note of the warning signs displayed around lakes, and rivers, and to avoid entering the water. If you see someone else who has gotten into trouble in the water, you should always call 999 and not attempt to rescue them yourself.

“During the spring, we work with local schools to share important information with young people. Our #RememberRony campaign is a targeted presentation to young people explaining the dangers of swimming in open water, and in the winter months, our firefighters visit lakes in the area, where there is greater risk of icing over, to advise walkers on the dangers of walking on, or entering water in icy conditions.”

The dangers of open water

· The water is often far deeper that people think.

· It's very cold, and can quickly cause cramp and breathing difficulties.

· It may contain hidden rubbish and debris such as shopping trolleys and broken glass which can cause injuries and drowning.

· Sometimes it can be polluted and makes them very ill.

· During the school holidays, and in particular in hot weather, increasing numbers of children are drowning. On average, there are 50 of these tragedies each year in the UK.

If you do decide to swim in a lake or river, make sure you keep yourself as safe as possible...

· Don't jump or dive in, as the water can be far deeper than it looks - with unseen hazards.

· Never swim near weirs or locks as there are often dangerous currents.

· Always make sure someone on land knows you are swimming.

If you see someone in trouble in water

· Do not hesitate - call 999 immediately with clear details of your location.

· Send someone to the nearest road to flag down the emergency services when they arrive and direct them to the incident

· Find the nearest life ring and throw it to the person. If a life ring is not available, throw in anything that could help them float, for example, a football.

· If someone goes under the water, mark on the water’s edge the place they were last seen with something like a piece of clothing.

To donate money to the fundraising campaign, visit www.gofundme.com/funds-to-help-family-of-aivaras

