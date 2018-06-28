Tribute to well-known former Peterborough Cathedral canon and city college teacher

Have your say

A former Peterborough Cathedral canon has passed away.

Reverend Canon Jack Higham died aged 85 while walking up a peak at Beinn a’ Choin, near the Inversnaid area of Stirling.

Jack was a residentiary canon for 20 years before moving to Nottingham with his wife Pat, and taught art and architecture at City College Peterborough.

The cathedral said in a statement: “We are very sad to learn of the death of Canon Jack Higham, our much loved and highly respected former colleague at the cathedral.

“Jack was a residentiary canon for 20 years and loved this place. He had a deep knowledge of its history and was a passionate speaker about it. The cathedral community is very sorry to learn of his death.

“He died doing what he loved, walking in Scotland.

“Before coming to Peterborough Jack was rector for five years of Stoke Bruerne, Grafton Regis and Alderton in the diocese. He was also rural dean of Towcester.

“We have been in touch with his family to give them our deepest sympathy. We will pray for Jack and give thanks for his service to the cathedral.”

Jack had two sons, Tim and Hugh, and two grandchildren.

Details of his funeral have not been confirmed.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a report has been submitted to a coroner.