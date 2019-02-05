Tribute to postmistress who defied raiders to run Peterborough Post Office into her 90s

A postmistress who ran a city Post Office into her 90s has passed away.

Vera Savidge was postmistress at Werrington Green for nearly 48 years before retiring in 2018.

She passed away peacefully at her home in late January aged 93. Her funeral is being held on Thursday at 11.30am at All Saint’s Church in Park Road.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We are saddened to hear about the death of Vera Savidge who had been one of our loyal and long-serving postmasters.

“Mrs Savidge is well-known and respected in Werrington Green for running the Post Office for more than 47 years. Vera retired last year after working very hard to serve the community. We thank Mrs Savidge for her commitment to her community.”

Vera was married to John and was mother and mother-in-law to Andrew and Lesley.

She ran the village Post Office at The Green since 1970 despite it being raided several times. After the fifth break-in, she defiantly declared: “They won’t beat me.”

She was also bestowed the most prestigious accolade in the village - the Werrington Award for her efforts.

The award was presented by Werrington Neighbourhood Council to villagers who add something extra special to the local community.

Donations, if desired, can be made to the NFSP Benevolent Fund, either at the service or sent to John Lucas Funeral Directors, 31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD.