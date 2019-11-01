Tribute to popular Peterborough pub landlady who died aged 59

The family of a Peterborough pub landlady who died after a short illness have paid tribute to their hardworking mum.

Therese Gallacher, who had been running pubs in the Peterborough area since the mid-80s, passed away peacefully in hospital on October 18 from Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer, with her daughters Carly and Stacey by her side.

She had only been diagnosed nine weeks earlier, by which time it was too late to save her.

Therese, who was 59, was very well known in several Peterborough pubs. She was landlady at The Alderman in Peterborough in 1985, before moving to The Talisman in Corby for a couple of years eventually returning to run The Roundhead in Bretton.

She later ran The Wishing Well in Dyke near Bourne and The Cross Keys in Peterborough.

Carly (Peachey), husband Darren and mum Therese started a family business in 2013 - Venture Pub Company Ltd.

“We started with five pubs and over the six years have grown from strength to strength, currently with 18 pubs,” said Carly. “Mum has always been such a hard worker and was very proud of our business and what it had achieved in a short space of time.”

Therese’s funeral will take place on Friday, November 15 at 12.30pm at Peterborough Crematorium.

Carly added: “We request family flowers only please but if anyone would like to make a donation we are collecting for the Brotherhood Foundation which is a new local charity who are installing the local and surrounding area pubs with defibrillators. They are starting their campaign on Saturday, November 16, with a charity day at the Limetree pub and the installation of their defibrillator.”