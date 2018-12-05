Tribute to ‘loving’ cyclist named after fatal A141 collision

A woman has died following a collision on the A141, Fenland Way in Chatteris, on Monday.

Hilary Cox (59) was riding a pedal bike when a collision occurred with a white Scania HGV at around 12.30pm opposite the Poundstretcher Store.

Hilary Cox

Hilary, of Gibside Close, Chatteris, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died the following day.

The driver of the HGV was not injured and no arrests have been made in connection to the collision.

The family of Hilary Cox have paid tribute to her. They said: “Hilary was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend, who gave to so many throughout her life, asking for nothing in return. She will be sorely missed by everyone who knows her.”

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or saw the vehicle or cyclist prior to the incident, should call 101 quoting incident 192 of December 3.