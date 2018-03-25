Tribute for Peterborough GP who retires after 30 years

The Pakistan Community Association of Peterborough hosted a retirement party for city GP Dr Swaminathan Srinivasan, which was attended by around seventy patients, current and former staff along with a number of Councillors and Ghulam Shabbir, Chairman of the PCA.

Councillor Ansar Ali addressed the gathering at the Iqbal Centre in Cromwell Road and thanked Dr. Sirinavasan for his service to the community over three decades, working for Welland Medical Practice at surgeries in Eye Road, Parnwell, and Church Walk, city centre.

“Everyone I met had always spoken highly of the care given by Dr. Sirinavasan as their GP, this has included people from all sections of our diverse communities, he also used his mastery of several South Asian languages without any hesitation to make people feel at ease.

“We wish him a long and happy retirement.”