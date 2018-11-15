‘Tree’ arrives in Peterborough city centre ahead of Christmas light switch on

Final preparations for the Christmas lights switch on in Peterborough city centre are underway as the Christmas ‘tree’ has arrived.

The switch on will take place tomorrow evening (Friday), and council staff have been putting up decorations across the city for a number of weeks.

The tree is assembled. Pic: Cllr Chris Wiggin

But this afternoon, the centrepiece tree arrived in the square.

The tree was transported into the square in several pieces by lorry.

The artificial tree, which cost £40,000 has divided opinion since it was first used in 2015. When it was introduced, Peterborough City Council said it would last at least five years.

Hosted by Heart FM presenters Kev and Ros, the switch on entertainment gets under way from 4pm tomorrow and lasts until 8pm.