Travellers set up encampment at Bretton Water Park less than two weeks before it opens

Travellers have set up an unauthorised encampment at Bretton Water Park less than a fortnight before the popular family attraction opens for the summer.

Several caravans have pitched up next to the water park which is due to open on Friday, June 1.

In previous years traveller encampments have forced the site to close to the public.

This is the first year Vivacity - which runs arts, culture, sports and leisure facilities in Peterborough - will run the water park.

Vivacity stepped in after Peterborough City Council controversially announced it was cutting its £18,000 funding for the facility which at the time threatened its future.

A council spokesman said: “We have been informed of an unauthorised encampment at Bretton Water Park. The police notified us that they arrived late Saturday night/early Sunday morning.

“We will undertake an initial assessment and then start the process to move them on.”