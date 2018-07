A young boy has died following a collision in Wisbech this morning.

Emergency services were called at 8.36am today to reports of a collision in Weasenham Lane involving a lorry and a boy riding a bike.

Sadly the boy has died at the scene.

The road is closed in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area or expect delays.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact the Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting CC-16072018-0100.