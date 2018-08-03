Yet more delays to Bourges Boulevard roadworks scheme in Peterborough City Centre

There will be a further delay to the completion of roadworks on Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough city centre.

Initially, the 23 week project which began in February was due to be finished in July. This was then extended to the first week of August to allow for additional resurfacing work.

But, Peterborough City Council has confirmed today, that there will be further delays and extra works will be undertaken over the next two weeks.

A spokesman for Peterborough City Council said: "The carriageway resurfacing will be completed tonight. Surface work to the footpath areas will be undertaken next week and the project should be substantially complete by the 17th August.

"There has been some delay while we wait for LNER to install the ANPR camera system in their car park which will affect the opening of the new entrance and the commissioning of the traffic signals.

"In terms of the cones in the road - these will be scaled back from next week, but not removed completely so that the footpath work can be completed. There are no further planned overnight closures."

The scheme has introduced a right turn into the long-stay station car park, installed from near Priestgate, to go alongside new traffic lights and a new pedestrian crossing. Works have also introduced a ramped entrance into the car park, which will also have new parking spaces created, along with a footpath and verge. The council said there is not enough capacity to incorporate a right turn coming out of the station car park.

The project is costing £1.4 million which the council is receiving as a grant.