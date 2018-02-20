Woman taken to Peterborough City Hospital after Fenland road collision

A woman was taken to Peterborough City Hospital after a two vehicle collision on a Fenland road.

The emergency services were called just after 6pm to Wisbech Road in March.

Firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to remove the roof from one of the vehicles and release the woman trapped inside.

Two ambulance crews were also sent to help and treated the woman, believed to be in her 30s, for back and neck injuries.

She was then taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further care.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 6.18pm to reports of a two vehicle Road Traffic Collision on Wisbech Road. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Peterborough City Hospital to be checked and suffered minor injuries.

“The road was clear by 8.30pm.”