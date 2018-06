A woman was taken to Peterborough City Hospital after a crash in Wisbech yesterday.

Police and ambulance crews attended a two vehicle crash on South Brink, Wisbech, on Tuesday June 5 at about 3:37pm.

The scene of the crash. Photo: @Fencops

A woman has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with slight injuries.

Both vehicles were recovered at the scene.

Did you witness this collision? Call police on 101 and quote incident number CC-05062018-0278