Woman taken to hospital after four car crash at A15 / A47 junction in Peterborough

A woman has been taken to hospital following a four vehicle crash at a major road junction in Peterborough.

The woman was taken to Peterborough City Hospital as a precaution following the crash at Rhubarb Bridge where the A15 and A47 meet in Peterborough.

Motorists are warned to avoid the area

The crash involved a grey BMW 3 series, a Blue Hyundai i10, a grey BMW 5 series and a grey BMW 2 series.

It took place at 12.20pm and is causing delays in the area, particularly on the westbound A47 carriageway and slip road.

