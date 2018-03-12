Woman suffers serious injuries after car leaves road and flips over into ditch on A1 at Peterborough

A woman suffered serious injuries after crashing on the A1 at Peterborough this morning.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called at 12.40am on Monday, March 12, to the one vehicle crash between Haddon and Wansford on the A1 southbound.

Fire crews from Huntingdon, Yaxley, Stanground, Dogsthorpe and Sawtry, attended after the car left the road and came to rest on its roof in a ditch.

Firefighters used specialist equipment to free the female driver who was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and later transferred to Addenbrooke's hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

The road was reopened at about 7am.