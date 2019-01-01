Woman seriously injured after collision with car then house in Spalding

A woman is seriously hurt in hospital after the car she was driving is believed to have collided with another car and then the wall of a house.

The collision was in Bourne Road, Pode Hole, just after midnight this morning (New Year’s Day).

Lincolnshire Police said it is believed she was driving a VW Touran which collided with a Ford Escort and then the wall of a house.

The collision with the house damaged a gas pipe which has now been repaired.

The woman, whose age is unknown, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and then transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Police said she has been seriously injured but the full extent of her injuries are unknown.

The vehicles have been recovered and the road has reopened.