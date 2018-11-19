Woman reported to DVLA after two car crash in Peterborough

A woman was reported to the DVLA following a two car crash in Peterborough.

The emergency services were called to Crawthorne Road, by Broadway, shortly before 10.30am yesterday (Sunday, November 18), after the collision between a Skoda and an Audi.

The ambulance service at the scene

Firefighters helped one person out of their vehicle, who was then left in the care of paramedics.

A police spokesman said nobody suffered a serious injury, and that the woman driving the Skoda failed a roadside sight test and will be reported to the DVLA.