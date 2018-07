A woman was knocked unconscious in a crash in Peterborough this morning.

Police were called at 8.16am this morning (Thursday July 12) with reports of a collision in Whittlesey Road, Stanground, involving a beige Mini One.

The female driver was knocked unconscious but has since come round.

A police spokeswoman said the driver had not suffered serious injuries but further details were not available at this time.

The road was closed while police and ambulance dealt with the incident.