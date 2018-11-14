Woman killed in crash with lorry on A17 in South Lincolnshire

A woman has died after a crash between a lorry and a car in south Lincolnshire last night.

A 55-year-old woman from Long Sutton, the driver of a Renault Clio, died when her car collided with a white Iveco articulated lorry on the A17 at Long Sutton at 6.38pm on Tuesday, November 13.

The road was closed overnight

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or who saw the vehicles before the incident, or who has dashcam footage to contact them.

You can get in touch by calling 101, quoting Incident 370 of November 13, or by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk putting Incident 370 of November 13 in the Subject line.

The road was closed overnight for vehicle recovery and didn't re-open until around 7am this morning.