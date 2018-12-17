Woman killed in crash on A15 near Bourne

A woman has died following a crash involving two cars on the A15 near Bourne today.

A section of the A15 near the B1177 junction in Morton remains closed in both directions.

The road remains closed in both directions

The closure is from Haconby crossroads to south of Morton.

An Audi A3 and a Mini Cooper were involved in the collision.

Officers have confirmed that a lady in her 70s, the driver of the Mini Cooper, has died.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time.

Any witnesses to the collision should call 101 with incident reference 145 of 17 December.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.