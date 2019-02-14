Woman killed by moped Cambridgeshire Police tried to stop is named - two arrested

A woman who was killed in a collision yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, February 13) in Cambridge has been named.

Lesley Bello-Hernandez, 67, of Ashvale, Cambridge, was walking along Arbury Road at about 2.10pm when she was involved in a collision with a moped.

The road was closed for some time following the collision

She was treated by paramedics but sadly was declared dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking and possession with intent to supply drugs, he remains in custody. A 19-year-old woman was also arrested but has since been released under investigation.

Police had attempted to stop the moped shortly before the collision, therefore the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been informed.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or saw the incident is asked to report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call police on 101 quoting incident 232 of 13 February.