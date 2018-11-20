Woman killed and second seriously injured in three vehicle crash on A142 in Cambridgeshire

A woman has died following a collision on the A142 Ely Road, at Stuntney yesterday, Monday November 19.

Gillian Mary Sallis, 77, of King Edgar Close, Ely, was driving a red Hyundai i20 which was involved in a collision with two other vehicles at about 5pm.

The driver of a silver Vauxhall Astra, a woman in her 50s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

A man driving a Toyota Hilux was not injured.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any of the vehicles involved just prior to the collision.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 300 of the 19 November. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.