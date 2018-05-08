Woman in 'very serious' condition after head-on crash on A47

Two air ambulances, police and fire crews were called to a very serious crash on the A47 near Thorney on Sunday.

The Magpas air ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance along with East of England Ambulance Service paramedics along with police and Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue were called to the head on crash at around 11.25am.

The scene of the crash on the A47. Photo: Terry Harris

Cambridgeshire Police said that in total there were nine causalties, one very serious.

A spokesman for Magpas said: "Magpas Doctor Phil Morgan and Paramedic Ollie Robinson landed in Peterborough via the Magpas Air Ambulance. They had been called to a serious multi-vehicle collision involving multiple casualities.

"The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed one patient (in her 30's) who had sustained multiple injuries. They gave the woman advanced pain relief at the scene (providing her with A&E level care) before accompanying her to Peterborough City Hospital via land ambulance. The patient was in a very serious but stable condition upon arrival.

Thorney Toll was closed both directions and reopened at about 5pm.

