Woman hospitalised after two car crash shuts A47 between Wisbech and Guyhirn

Have your say

A woman was taken to hospital after a two car crash shut the A47 between Wisbech and Guyhirn this afternoon.

The crash, involving a Volvo C30 and an Audi A3 shut the road in both directions at 3.10pm on Wednesday August 1 near the Cromwell Road roundabout.

The scene of the crash on the A47. Photo@fencops

Ambulance crews and police attended the scene of the crash and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

One female has been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn with slight injuries.

Both vehicles were recovered at the scene. and the road is now open.

Did you witness the crash? Please call police on 101 and quote incident CC-01082018-0262