Woman dies after fatal Whittlesey collision

A woman has died following a collision on the B1040 yesterday (Monday, February 18).

The collision, involving a silver Honda HR-V and a white Nissan X-Trail, happened at about 11.40am in Ramsey Road, Whittlesey.

The emergency services at the scene of the fatal collision

The driver of the Honda, a woman in her 70s, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Nissan, a woman in her 50s, was also taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision, or saw either vehicle prior to the incident, is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 163 of February 18, or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.