Woman dies after fatal collision on the A16 between Peterborough and Crowland - second person critical in hospital

A woman has died after a fatal collision on the A16 yesterday (Wednesday, January 23).

At about 5.25pm a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van was involved in a collision with a silver Vauxhall Viva and a grey Peugeot 3008.

The scene of the fatal collision. Photo: Terry Harris

Police, fire and ambulance services attended the scene and the driver of the Peugeot, a woman in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in the Peugeot were taken to hospital with serious injuries and one remains in critical condition.

The drivers of the Vauxhall van and the Vauxhall Viva were taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The road was closed between Peterborough and Crowland for several hours last night and early this morning.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or saw the Vauxhall van prior to the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 350 of January 23, or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

