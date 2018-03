A woman had to be cut out of a car after a collision in Whittlesey.

At 5.25am yesterday (Thursday, March 1) fire crews from Stanground and Whittlesey were called to a collision in Benwick Road.

Firefighters arrived to find a car had left the road. Using specialist cutting equipment they released one female casualty who was left in the care of ambulance crews.

It is not clear what injuries she had suffered

The crews had returned to their stations by 6.55am.