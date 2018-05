A woman from Peterborough has been charged with drink driving after her car left the road and entered water at Kings Delph, Whittlesey.

Police were called at about 9pm yesterday (Monday May 7) with reports of an MG going into the water at Kings Delph, Whittlesey.

The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Seana Banks, of Conway Avenue, Peterborough has been charged with drink driving.

She is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates Court on May 25.