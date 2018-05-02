Witness appeal as man suffers serious injuries after car and scooter collide

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision between a car and a scooter in Mepal.

The collision involving a silver Nissan X-Trail and a Vespa Piaggioliberty happened on the A142 Chatteris Road at 7.20pm yesterday, Tuesday May 1, outside the Mepal Outdoor Centre.

The rider of the Vespa, a man in his 60s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Sergeant Declan Mcdonagh said: “I would like anyone who witnessed the collision or anybody with dash cam footage to come forward.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either of the vehicles in the moments leading up to it is asked to contact the road policing unit by calling 101 and quote incident 420 of 1 May, or report information online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.