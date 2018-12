Police are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle failed to stop following a collision.

Officers were on patrol at Hadfield Road, Hampton, at 7.56pm last night (Tuesday, December 4) when they noticed the crash at the roundabout between a Vauxhall Corsa and unknown vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either of the vehicles involved just prior is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 416 of December 4. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.