A “number of drivers” were left in hospital after a three vehicle crash on the A47 this afternoon.

Police were called at 4.20pm and closed the road between Eye and Thorney.

The collision on the A47. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

A spokesperson said: “A number of drivers were taken to Peterborough City Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

“Did you witness this collision? Please call 101 and quote incident 316 of 10.04.2019.”

The road has now reopened.

