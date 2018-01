A lorry has been blown off the road by high winds and is partially blocking a Whittlesey Road.

The AA are saying that the B1093 Station Road is partially blocked in both directions at Marne Road.

The AA added: "A lorry has been blown off the road and is at a 45 degree angle. Recovery is yet to arrive.."

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

UPDATE: The road is now clear