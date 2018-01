A road near Ramsey was partially blocked while police recovered this Ford Fiesta from a ditch near Ramsey this afternoon.

Officers were called to Wells Bridge Road near Ramsey Mereside at 2.24pm after the car ended up in the ditch.

Nobody was injured in the collision, but officer have since tweeted: "When a tractor is indicating to turn right , it's probably not a good idea to overtake!!!"

Recovery is at the scene.