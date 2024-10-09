WATCH: Firefighters tackle blaze that has brought East Coast Mainline between Peterborough and London to a standstill

By Stephen Briggs
Published 9th Oct 2024, 17:08 BST
Urgent repairs being carried out to try and repair damage caused by fire

Urgent repairs are being carried out following a blaze which has brought trains on the East Coast Mainline between Peterborough and London to a standstill.

A train driver alerted Network Rail’s control centre about flames involving signalling cabling near Stevenage at 12.30pm this lunchtime (Wednesday 9 October), and the emergency services were immediately called.

Firefighters at scene of Stevenage lineside fireFirefighters at scene of Stevenage lineside fire
Firefighters at scene of Stevenage lineside fire

No trains were able to run between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City for several hours this afternoon, but limited services are now running through the area.

However, passengers are being advised that any trains which are running will be extremely busy.

While repairs are ongoing people should regularly check National Rail Enquiries or with their individual train operator for the latest travel information.

Paul Rutter, Network Rail East Coast route director, said: “We’re sorry to passengers impacted by the lineside fire at Stevenage today and the ongoing disruption this is causing while our engineers work to repair the damage.

The fire has caused major disruption todayThe fire has caused major disruption today
The fire has caused major disruption today

“I’d like to thank firefighters at Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue service for their swift action to put out the fire and limit any further damage to the railway.

“Although we have been able to reopen the East Coast Main Line for a limited number of trains to run, we’re advising people to check before they travel as services will face major disruption for the rest of the day.”

For the latest travel information please visit www.nationalrail.co.uk.

