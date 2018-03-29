Warning to motorists to fully de-ice your windscreen after crash in Peterborough

This was the icy view from the inside of a car involved in a crash in Peterborough this morning.

Officers this morning attended the crash in Whittlesey Road this morning, Thursday March 29, that officers said was a result of a windscreen not being fully defrosted.

The scene of the crash in Whittlesey Road

The crash took place at 6.30am close to The Fenman and involved a Fiat Punto.

The car hit a railing and buckled a wheel, meaning it could not be moved and required recovery.

Police said: "Please ensure as the cold weather returns that all windows are clear of frost and ice prior to setting off on your journey."

The road was cleared at 7.45am.